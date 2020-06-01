Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 153,789 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

