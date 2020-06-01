Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRET. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRET stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRET shares. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

