Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,461 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,290 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.65 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

