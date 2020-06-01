Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $567,000 in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 6.99% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Shares of MCEF stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th.

