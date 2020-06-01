Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 18.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 80,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

