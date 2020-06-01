Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $561,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

