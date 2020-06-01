Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $561,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ormat Technologies Price Target to $82.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ormat Technologies Price Target to $82.00
Corestate Capital Holding SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Corestate Capital Holding SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Insider Selling: Keyera Corp Director Sells C$435,000.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Keyera Corp Director Sells C$435,000.00 in Stock
Altice USA Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Altice USA Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp Insider Sells $448,636.65 in Stock
Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp Insider Sells $448,636.65 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report