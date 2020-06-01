Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of SPG opened at $57.70 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 351,072 shares of company stock worth $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

