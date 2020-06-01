Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,257,000 after buying an additional 1,626,281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,570,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,128,000 after buying an additional 1,507,771 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,868,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,948,000 after buying an additional 1,017,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,729,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 641,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.