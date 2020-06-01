Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,309 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,227,860.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

