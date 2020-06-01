Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 346.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,039 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 104,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 216,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BCX opened at $5.94 on Monday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.