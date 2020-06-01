Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 205 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,576.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 84,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $264.80 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $282.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,387. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.