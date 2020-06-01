Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 94.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $1,209,904.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,527 shares of company stock valued at $32,032,894. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $128.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,425.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra downgraded Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

