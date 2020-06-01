Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,656 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 83,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 67.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,204,000.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BBN opened at $23.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.