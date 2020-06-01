Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 51job by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of 51job by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $64.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

