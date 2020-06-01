Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,509 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.