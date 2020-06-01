Aigen Investment Management LP Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $14.59 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

