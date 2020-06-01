Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after buying an additional 155,101 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

