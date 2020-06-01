Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marcus were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Benchmark raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

