Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,537 KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after buying an additional 167,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 74,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

