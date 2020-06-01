Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,582 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after buying an additional 755,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.96. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

