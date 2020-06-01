Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LASR opened at $21.56 on Monday. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $829.82 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.66.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

