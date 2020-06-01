2,812 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

