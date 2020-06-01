Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,668 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Interface by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Interface by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Interface by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $496.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.84. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

