Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,936 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 483,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 312,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $675.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

