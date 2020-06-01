Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,442 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 792.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $21.18 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.