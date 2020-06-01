Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $6,851,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 119,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

