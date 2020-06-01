3,154 Shares in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.84. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.