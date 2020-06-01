Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,878 shares of company stock worth $4,942,591 over the last ninety days.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinterest to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.