Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 16,214.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after buying an additional 263,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

WOR opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday. Cfra raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

