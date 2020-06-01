Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,345 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $602,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE DCO opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

