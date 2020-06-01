Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 12,933.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

DXPE opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $312.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other DXP Enterprises news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

