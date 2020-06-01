Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,664 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,545,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 585,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after buying an additional 458,163 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $8,263,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,134,000 after buying an additional 240,485 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $19.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

