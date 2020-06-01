Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 218,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $55,711.04. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,137.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 98,709 shares of company stock valued at $608,671. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

