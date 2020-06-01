Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $302.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

