Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 626.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth $6,064,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter worth $25,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

MNR opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,146. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.