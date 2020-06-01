Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $28,000 Investment in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $711,650. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCDA stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. Tricida Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Nlight Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Nlight Inc
2,812 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP
2,812 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $35,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $35,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,668 Interface, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,668 Interface, Inc.
Brightsphere Investment Group PLC Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
Brightsphere Investment Group PLC Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,442 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,442 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report