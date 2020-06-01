Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $28,000 Investment in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $37,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $711,650. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCDA stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. Tricida Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

