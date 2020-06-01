967 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $147,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,062,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after buying an additional 1,210,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.70 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

