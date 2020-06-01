Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $124.31 on Monday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $1,410,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,724.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,354 shares of company stock valued at $18,763,872 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

