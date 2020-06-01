Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 205.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

