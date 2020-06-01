Swiss National Bank Has $4.22 Million Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of National Health Investors worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 72.7% during the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 55,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 29,576 shares of company stock worth $1,096,421. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

