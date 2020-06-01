Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Joint were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 737,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Joint by 4,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joint by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $570,446.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JYNT stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Joint Corp has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 million, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Joint had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Joint Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

