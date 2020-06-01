Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 615,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $69.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

