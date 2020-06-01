Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Premier worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 253,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Premier by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.79 on Monday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.