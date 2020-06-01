Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 1,921 Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $827.13 million, a P/E ratio of -691.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

