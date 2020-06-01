Swiss National Bank Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of UMB Financial worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,895 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar acquired 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. UMB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

