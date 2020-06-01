Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $85,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

VRTV opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.81. Veritiv Corp has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,624.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,221.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $199,697. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

