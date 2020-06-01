National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Bank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in National Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in National Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

National Bank stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $803.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.