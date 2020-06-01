BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 591.13% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOX by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 789,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.