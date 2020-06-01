BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 591.13%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 898.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

