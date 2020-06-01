BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BOX stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 591.13% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

